Dog euthanized after attacking 2 kids outside Fairhill home in Philadelphia; Mom speaks out

The Brief Two children were attacked by a dog outside their home in the Fairhill neighborhood of Philadelphia on Thursday evening. The children were treated at the hospital and released, according to police. The dog has been euthanized, but it is not yet known if the owner will face charges.



Police say two children are recovering after being attacked by a dog that got loose from a neighbor’s home in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday on the 3100 block of North Water Street.

What we know:

Police say the dog ran from a neighbor’s porch and charged at a young boy and his older sister as they played outside their home.

The girl pushed her brother to safety before the dog bit her, according to their mother, Kathy Garcia.

What they're saying:

"She took my son off of the scooter and told him Jacob let's go. Let's go back in the house," said Garcia. "The dog bit him on the wrist but my daughter pushed my son away and that's when the dog went ahead and attacked my daughter," said Garcia.

Neighbors rushed to help the children during the attack, according to Garcia.

"The neighbors from the block they came, started kicking the dog, someone else came like trying to stab the dog too but finally the dog got off and the owner of course went and took the dog in," said Garcia.

Both children were treated at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and released early Friday morning, police say. Garcia said her daughter received stitches on her chin, had wounds on her arm and leg, and lost a tooth.

The family says the attack left both children with physical and emotional scars. Garcia described the experience as "traumatizing" and said, "Every time I look at it I cry."

The girl’s school, Stetson Middle, sent messages of encouragement. "You are a brave girl for protecting yourself and younger brother from the dog's attack. You are a very bright and loving person," her teacher wrote.

ACCT Philly says the owner surrendered the dog Friday morning and it has been euthanized. Garcia said, "(I want justice to happen.) To be honest I want to see her in jail."

The attack has sparked concern among neighbors and the family about safety and accountability.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known if the dog’s owner will face charges in connection with the attack.