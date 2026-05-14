14-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting in Upper Darby home: police

The Brief A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed inside her Upper Darby home on Thursday. Police say the shooting appears to be an accident involving children playing with a gun. The girl was a student at Beverly Hills Middle School and her name has not been released.



A 14-year-old girl died after being shot in the head inside her home on the 100 block of Springton Road Thursday afternoon, according to police. Investigators say the shooting appears to be accidental and involved children playing with a gun.

What we know:

Police say they received a call just after 1:30 p.m. and found the teenager shot in the head inside her house. Investigators say the girl was with three friends—another girl and two boys—while her mother was at work.

A neighbor told FOX 29, "This has never happened on this block before. My heart is just so heavy right now for the family for the loss of this individual," said Sheryle Williams Barnes, neighbor.

Police say a witness outside heard the kids playing and did not hear any argument before a single gunshot.

Officers say the shooting appears to be an awful accident involving children playing with a gun.

Community reacts to loss and supports family

What they're saying:

"Terrible tragedy to get a call when you are at work about your daughter. It's crazy. Never want that to happen to anyone," said Barnes.

Neighbors say they did not know the victim personally, but the family has lived on the block for generations.

"Any time a young person loses their life, it's a sad occasion, anytime for any reason. Today was a sad day, not only for the family but for the community as a whole, as a community on this block," said Aspara Agyeman, neighbor.

Children returning from school were seen crying and visibly upset by the tragedy, according to neighbors. "The children were all coming home from school. They were crying that knew her. They were really so hurt about this tragedy, so I feel for the children. I feel for the parents, grandparents, everybody on this block," said Barnes.

Officials say the girl was a student at Beverly Hills Middle School. "We feel for the family. We stand with them, support them in whatever capacity we can," said Agyeman.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or details about how the children got access to the gun.

The investigation is still in its early stages and more information may be released as it develops.