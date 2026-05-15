Over 38 pounds of suspected meth seized; 5 charged in South Jersey, Philly drug trafficking bust

The Brief Five people, including two Jamaican citizens, were arrested and charged with drug trafficking in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. Authorities seized large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine after a long-term investigation. The suspects face serious federal charges and remain detained after initial court appearances earlier this week.



Five people accused of running a drug trafficking operation in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia—including two Jamaican citizens—were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer.

Homeland Security Task Force targets cross-border drug network

What we know:

The group allegedly distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine across southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, said U.S. Attorney Frazer.

Authorities say the drugs were shipped to addresses controlled by the organization in both regions.

What they're saying:

"As alleged, this drug trafficking organization distributed large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine throughout southern New Jersey and Philadelphia while operating across state and national borders," said Frazer. "Working through the Homeland Security Task Force and alongside our federal, state, and local partners, this Office is committed to dismantling transnational drug trafficking networks that flood our communities with deadly narcotics and fuel violence and addiction."

The investigation used wiretaps, confidential sources, and surveillance to track the group’s activities.

Law enforcement seized more than 38 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, more than 7.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, and almost 1 kilogram of fentanyl or fentanyl analogue.

Key suspects and federal charges

The five people arrested are Andrew Davis, 47, a Jamaican citizen living in East Nottingham Township, Pennsylvania; Clifford Brown, 52, a Jamaican citizen living in Philadelphia; Damion Jones, 44, of Millville, New Jersey; James McBride, 53, of Marlton, New Jersey; and Jule Stubbs, 51, of Millville, New Jersey.

All appeared in Camden federal court earlier this week and were detained.

Big picture view:

The charges carry a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, a mandatory minimum of 10 years, and a maximum fine of $10 million.

The arrests are part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative focused on dismantling criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations operating in the United States.

The Homeland Security Task Force in Atlantic City includes agents from the DEA, FBI, and HSI, with prosecution led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the next steps in the legal process or whether additional arrests are expected.