Gas prices rebound around nation

article

Gas prices have rebounded in New Jersey and around the nation amid concerns about higher global oil prices and renewed seasonal demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.09, up five cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $2.89 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.12, also up five cents from last week.