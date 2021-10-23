Gas prices surge again in NJ, around nation
article
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have surged again in New Jersey and around the nation with double-digit increases in the Garden State at a time of year that usually sees decreases due to a drop in demand.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.43, up 12 cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.23 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.37, up seven cents from last week.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement