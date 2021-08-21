Gas prices unchanged in NJ, around nation
article
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices remained unchanged in New Jersey and around the nation amid slackening demand and high crude oil prices.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20, unchanged from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.21 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18, also unchanged from last week.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement