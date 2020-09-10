Gas station employee thwarts attempted robbery after refusing to give suspect money

Authorities say a gas station cashier thwarted an attempted armed robbery when he refused to give an armed suspect money from the register.

The incident reportedly happened last week at a Sunoco gas station on the 13000 block of Bustleton Avenue in Somerton.

Police say the suspect threw a plastic bag at the cashier and demanded that he fill it with money from the register. When the cashier refused, the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter, pointed a handgun at the victim, and struck him on the back of the head.

Despite the threats, police say the cashier did not turn over the money and the suspect fled without taking anything. He was last seen heading north on Bustleton Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect should contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

