Gas station pumps, ATM’s increased target of skimming devices preying on consumers

Police from New Jersey to Pennsylvania are warning about an uptick in skimming devices at ATM's and gas station pumps preying on unsuspecting consumers.

Berwyn resident, Matthew Baker, says it is definitely a worry for him, "It’s growing in concern and I know it’s getting easier to insert those devices."

Upper Darby Police issued a warning on their Facebook page about an increase in the tri-state area. They suggest checking for cameras trying to get your pin on the light above the keypad. They say pull on the card slot and if it seems loose, don’t risk it.

Then try wiggling the keypad because hackers will put fake keypads over the real one to figure out your pin.

Ian Shackleford, of Paoli, says it’s on his radar now more than ever. That is why he’s being extra careful when using his debit card.

"I’ve started to kind of tug at the card reader piece sometimes, but I don’t know if I’m doing it enough to maybe pull it off. I feel like I’ve always been taught to cover my pin," he said.

The devices can be easily and quickly installed. Galloway Township released surveillance photos of two men they say installed skimming devices on the ATM's at the Pomona Wawa last week, in an effort to identify and arrest the pair.

A mother and daughter say that is why they prefer cash over using a debit card. Anna Usmani said, "Kind of risking losing money or something as simple as that. Really risky. We’d rather take the extra step of going to the bank and safely getting our money."

Mom, Tehmina Usmani, says it’s not worth it. "People have stories, scary stories, about the card."

Police advise checking bank statements regularly for unauthorized charges and report anything suspect to the bank and police immediately.