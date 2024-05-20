Geane Herrera, former UFC fighter, dead at 33

article

Geane Herrera, an MMA fighter who fought briefly in UFC and competed in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), died. He was 33.

The BKFC confirmed Herrera’s death in a post on social media. He reportedly died in a motorcycle crash in Florida.

A GoFundMe was set up in Herrera’s name to pay for his funeral expenses.

"Our family is devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Geane Carlos Herrera known in the professional fighting world as ‘La Pulga’, whose life was cut way too short at only 33 years-old," the GoFundMe read. "Geane leaves behind a 16 year-old son, his 3-month pregnant girlfriend, mother, father, sisters, a brother and a family that loves him and will deeply miss him.

"Geane was full of life, always trying to live life to the fullest, he was a dedicated athlete with big dreams of making a difference and leaving his print in this world. He was such a happy go lucky person that left a mark in everyone that came into his life."

The California native made his UFC debut in August 2015 at UFC Fight Night 73 and lost via unanimous decision. He fought again just three months later and defeated Joby Sanchez via technical knockout. He lost his final two fights and moved to Absolute Championship Berkut in 2018.

In July 2021, he made his BKFC debut against Abdiel Velazquez and won via technical knockout.

"Geane was a hustler and started doing all kinds of odd jobs to make ends-meet and make sure his kids and family was taken care of," the GoFundMe added. "Geane coming from an immigrant family wanted to make the difference and make his Colombian-American community proud.

"We tell his story because we want everyone to know the amazing person Geane was, a man full of passion, life, love and big dreams."

