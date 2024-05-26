Expand / Collapse search

'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot dead over catalytic converter: report

By Megan Ziegler and Alexa Mae Asperin
Published  May 26, 2024 7:11pm EDT
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE - Actor Johnny Wactor in Episode 14811 of General Hospital. (Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images)

A man who was fatally shot by one of three suspects allegedly trying to steal his vehicle's catalytic converter on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles has been identified as "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor, TMZ reports

The incident happened Sunday around 3 a.m. in the area of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department

That's when Wactor interrupted the three alleged thieves, police said, and was shot. 

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. 

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in metals that can be resold. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

KTTV Los Angeles contributed to this report. 