George W. Bush welcomes first grandson as daughter Jenna has third child

President George W. Bush is a grandfather, again.

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry welcomed a baby boy last week. The former president posted a photo of him, his wife and his daughter’s family on social media on Monday.

The 7-pound, 5-ounce baby is named for his father and his maternal great-grandfather, Harold Welch. His nickname is Hal.

“We thank God that mom and baby are healthy, and we look forward to many years of loving the boy known as Hal,” the former president wrote in an Instagram post.

Jenna joked that her dad was upset his newest grandbaby was not named George.

Hal joins sisters Mila and Poppy.