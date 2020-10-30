Germantown convenience store employee stabbed during fight over suspected shoplifting

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a Germantown convenience store employee during a fight over suspected shoplifting, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a store on the 6100 block of Germantown Avenue Wednesday morning and found the victim suffering from a single stab wound. Police say the victim was stabbed when a verbal argument over suspected theft turned violent.

Surveillance video released by police on Friday shows the two men topple into a store shelf and knock items on the floor. Police say at some point during the scuffle the victim was stabbed.

Police have not said what revealed the condition of the victim at this time.

The suspect, described as a bald Black man in his 30s, was captured on video outside the store on Germantown Avenue with a small dog.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, grey shorts, red and grey tights, and black boots. He is believed to have been carrying a Gucci shoulder bag at the time of the assault.

Philadelphia police ask anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to contact detectives at 215-686-8477.

