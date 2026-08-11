Suspect uses brick to break into Philadelphia bank for second time in a week: police

The Brief A suspect was captured on surveillance video using a brick to smash his way into a Philadelphia bank. It's the second time police believe the same suspect broke into the Citizens Bank on Stenton Avenue in less than a week. Police say several blank checks were taken by the suspect during one of the break-ins.



Police are searching for a suspected repeat bank burglar who they say most recently used a brick to bash his way in after hours.

What we know:

Surveillance video shared by police on Tuesday shows the suspect, a Black man wearing dark clothes and a face mask, shattering the front door of the Citizens Bank on Stenton Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect is seen peeling back the mangled glass panel, tossing his backpack and the brick through the opening, and flopping over the inside pushbar into the vestibule of the bank. Police pointed out the ENON Tabernacle Baptist Church logo prominently shown on the suspect's backpack.

Police are searching for a suspected repeat bank burglar who they say most recently used a brick to bash his way in after hours.

The suspect then uses the same brick to smash another door, this time completely shattering the glass and entering the bank on two feet. Once inside, police say the suspect stole several blank checks and left the building, walking towards Tulpehocken Street.

Investigators believe the same suspect burglarized the bank four days prior. Police have not said what, if anything, was taken in the August 5 break-in.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Anyone with tips or information can contact the Philadelphia Police Department.