Girl, 11, stable after shooting inside home in Logan, police say

An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.

Philadelphia police say the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. inside a home on the 4500 block of North 13th Street.

The girl suffered a single gunshot wound to her right shoulder. Responding officers rushed her to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she was placed in stable condition.

Police say an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.