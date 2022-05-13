Girl, 12, critically injured after she was struck by vehicle in Fairhill
PHILADELPHIA - A young girl was critically injured Friday morning when police say she was struck by a driver in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood.
The incident occurred at 6th Street and Indiana Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.
Police say the 12-year-old victim was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center by responding paramedics. She was listed in critical condition.
The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Advertisement