Girl, 13, hospitalized after shooting inside Fern Rock home: officials

A 13-year-old girl has been hospitalized after she was shot in Fern Rock.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 5900 block of North 11th Street, Saturday night, about 8:45, officials said.

The girl sustained a gunshot wound to her backside and was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.

The girl was listed as stable.

Police are investigating how the shooting happened and pursuing leads on possible suspects.

