Girl, 14, abducted while video chatting with mother in Kensington

article

A mother has experienced a worst nightmare as her daughter was abducted while they were on a FaceTime call.

The incident happened at the intersection of K and Venango streets just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening, officials said.

The daughter, 14, was talking with her mom on FaceTime when an unidentified man grabbed her from behind.

Officials say the girl was last seen wearing a navy-colored shirt, navy pants and black Nike shoes. She stands about 5’2" and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not release any other details about the suspect or any possible reason for the abduction to have taken place.

Anyone with any information regarding the abduction is urged to contact Philadelphia Police by calling or by dialing 911. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.