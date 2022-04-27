Expand / Collapse search
Girl, 6, saves unconscious father with Google search

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:00PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team

6-year-old girl saves unconscious dad

Macie Semrau told Boston 25 she knew exactly what to do when her dad screaming for help in the basement. (Credit: Boston 25 News)

ELIOT, Maine - A six-year-old girl from Eliot, Maine, said she was able to save her unconscious dad after unlocking his cellphone and using Google to search for the police’s number. 

Macie Semrau told Boston 25 News she heard her father screaming for help in the basement. Her father was able to give his daughter the passcode to his cellphone.

"I remember giving her my passcode, as I was in and out of consciousness," Kyle Semrau told the outlet. "I was having a really hard time breathing."

Macie said after she unlocked the phone, she went to Google. 

"I pressed this button and typed Eliot Police, and I hit call," said Macie. "I don’t want to say this, but I thought he was going to die."

Police were able to respond within minutes and save Macie’s father. He said he looked up the search history on his phone and saw what his daughter had typed in. 

"It’s insane," said Kyle. "I still have it saved. If you open up my browser the way that it is spelled ‘Elliot poliz.’ When I asked her what she pushed, you see the call button, which actually goes right to the dispatcher here in town."

Fortunately, the parents had allowed Macie to skip school that day because she missed her father so much. 

"I really miss my daddy, so I really didn’t want to go to school," said Macie.

However, the family said the day was also the anniversary of the death of Macie’s great-grandmother, leaving them to wonder if divine intervention played a role. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 