Girl, 8, arrives home from hospital after being struck by car getting off bus

A Delaware County community gave a girl a homecoming she will never forget as she arrived home from the hospital after she was struck by a car after she got off the school bus.

Is was a bittersweet celebration as families parked their cars cheering for their miracle classmate Jayzlyn Yeboah, 8, arriving home after spending six months in at CHOP.

Jayzlyn’s parents say their daughter has made remarkable strides after suffering a “complicated” brain injury in October. It was 3:30 on a Wednesday afternoon when Jayzlyn was hit by a car as she was getting off her school bus in Springfield Township.

It's an image that parent, Lindsey Croce can't shake.

"It's something that honestly doesn’t leave your brain to have her coming home now is absolutely amazing," she said.

For the last six months, the Springfield community has wrapped its arms around this family with meal trains, fundraisers and love.

Jayzlyn’s mom believes the prayers have been answered.

"Jayzlyn was going that day partially dead in an ambulance so if today by God's grace Jayzlyn is here riding in dad's car it’s just marvelous," her mom, Afia Johnson, said.

This proud moment of progress is something the Yeboah family will hold onto forever.

Coming home was the first step, rehab is the second step, but her parents say Jayzlyn won’t start that until after coronavirus passes.

