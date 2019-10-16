Police: Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus in Springfield Township

Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck by a car after she got off the school bus Wednesday afternoon in Springfield Township.

It happened on the 400 block of E. Woodland Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jayzlin Yeboah was taken to Crozer Medical Center and admitted in critical condition after medical responders administered first aid at the scene. Jayzlin's mother, Afia Johnson, says Jayzlin is currently stable at CHOP but has not woken up since the accident happened.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No word on charges at this time.

"For now, we're just praying to God that he will deliver us from all that's going on," Afia said.

The Springfield School District released the following statement:

"The Springfield School District is aware of a car accident that occurred on Woodland Avenue this afternoon involving a student from Sabold Elementary School. We have been in touch with family, and obviously, our hearts and prayers are with them."

Afia says doctors are keeping Jayzlin heavily sedated as they try to determine the extend of their injuries.