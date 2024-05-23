Girl, 8, among 3 bystanders shot after accident between car, scooter in Kensington

Philadelphia gun violence impacts the life of a child after a girl was shot, along with two adults in Kensington.

The shooting broke out Thursday afternoon, a little before 3 o’clock, on the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

According to authorities, the shooting is the end result of a motor vehicle accident and the three victims were innocent bystanders.

All of the victims are at hospitals and all are stable.

Officials said a vehicle was traveling south on Rosehill Street and attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Allegheny Avenue. A man was traveling west on Allegheny on a scooter at the same time. The driver of the vehicle did not see the scooter when making the turn and hit the scooter, sending it flying.

Once the scooter landed, the driver got up, pulled out a gun and began to fire indiscriminately.

Sources tell FOX 29 the adult female victim was in her car. A bullet struck the windshield and grazed her head and shoulder. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and is stable. The adult man was a pedestrian when the shooting broke out. He was shot in the leg and also taken to Temple.

Sources say the little girl was in a car with her father. He saw she had been shot and immediately rushed her to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the head. The little girl is stable.

The driver of the car that struck the scooter did not remain at the scene. Philadelphia police are also looking for the shooter.

Philadelphia police are at the scene and a full investigation is underway.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.