Glassboro experiences highest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Glassboro Emergency Management says they saw the highest one day spike in COVID-19 cases Tuesday since the pandemic began.

Rowan University says they haven’t seen those numbers but held an online town hall Wednesday night to reassure the community.

Rowan University says so far this semester they’ve had roughly 230 positive cases associated with its main campus in Glassboro. Currently, 45 students are in on campus isolation at a special COVID dormitory.



“We expected as a university that there would be cases so the question is how you manage those cases,” Joe Cardona, vice president for university relations, said.



Cardona says education is key.

“We have been out literally walking, knocking on doors to homes in the community of our students saying hey you gotta be careful can’t let your guard down,” he added.

If you see risky activity, please alert Rowan University’s Department of Public Safety at 856-256-4922. Concerns may also be reported online at go.rowan.edu/covidreport .

