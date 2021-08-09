Glocawear: From t-shirts to radio station owners

20 years ago, two Philadelphia friends started a business printing t-shirts. Over the years, they've gone big, and they now own a clothing line, tranportation company, and even a radio station.

Tucan Sam and Shab, the owners of Glocawear, say their company is both a brand and a movement. Since the company's inception, they've branched off into multiple facets of entrepreneurship, looking to serve their Philadelphia community. with even a passenger transportation business. Glocawear acts as a foundation for the community.

When they were younger Tucan Sam and Shab had a store at Germantown Avenue and Price Street. There, they started selling CDs before moving into selling t-shirts with images and sayings on them.

Next, they launched a radio show, before eventually creating their own station that streams 24 hours of hip-hop and original programming. Those original programs provide platforms for various Philadelphia organizations working to better their community.

Glocawear has been nominated for the Philly Hip Hop Awards for the last four years. They won the award for ‘Best Internet Radio Station’ for the last three years.

You can find out more about their story in the video above.

