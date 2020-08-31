4 charged in connection with Glassboro double homicide

article

Four people have been charged in connection with a double homicide in Glassboro, Gloucester County officials announced.

Devon Conover, 19, and 19-year-old Abdelgadi Hassan, both of Trenton, were charged with 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of felony murder, among other charges. 23-year-old Teaneck resident Daniel Hall was also charged with 2 counts of murder, 2 counts of felony and other charges. 23-year-old Glassboro resident Altaifjoe Hassan was charged with 2 counts of conspiracy to commit felony murder, among other charges.

According to authorities, Glassboro police were called to Warrick Avenue August 19, about 9:15 in the morning, for a welfare check.

RELATED COVERAGE: Deaths of 2 Gloucester County men found shot in home ruled homicides

When officers arrived to the location, they discovered 26-year-old Manual DelaRosa, Jr. and 36-year-old Shantal Farrow dead inside the residence. Police say the two had been shot.

An autopsy determined the two were fatally shot. An investigation led officers to the four suspects.

Advertisement

Officials say the four men are in custody awaiting detention hearings.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP