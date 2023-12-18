'GLOW' light show shut down again as storms 'melt' huge snowman in South Jersey

article

The "Grinch" strikes again, except this time it goes by the name, "Mother Nature!"

"GLOW!" has been forced to close for the second time in a week after storms that impacted the area Sunday and Monday unleashed on the popular Washington Township light show.

Event organizers say strong winds and heavy rain brought disaster to many areas of the display, but most notably to one of its "star" attractions.

"Unfortunately, the star of our Dazzling District, the Snowtorious BIG, has officially melted."

Organizers say the damage to the snowman is "irreparable," but are working to repair the rest. They are closed until further notice.

This closure comes just one week after "GLOW!" became the victim of theft and property damage, which shut down the light show for the first time this season.