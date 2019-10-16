Goats reportedly on the loose in Kennett Township

article

Goats are apparently on the loose in Kennett Township.

The Kennett Township Police Department tweeted photos Wednesday morning of goats hanging out at the Mendenhall Inn on Kennett Pike.

In the tweet, police asked for the owner to claim their goats or if anyone knew who the goats belonged to, please contact them.

Courtesy Kennett Township Police.

No word on whether the goats were going to eat the vegetation at the Mendenhall Inn, or move on to greener pastures.

Kennett Township Police can be reached by dialing 610-268-3171.