Golfer hits hole-in-one twice in same round at Rolling Green Golf Club

The Brief A golfer at Rolling Green Golf Club made two holes-in-one in the same round on Sunday. The odds of this happening are estimated at 1 in 20 million, according to the PGA and USGA. The club will honor the golfer with a plaque and he received $2,000 in rewards.



A golfer at Rolling Green Golf Club made two holes-in-one in a single round on Sunday, an event so rare that experts say it should only happen once every 600 years, according to the PGA and USGA.

A rare feat at Rolling Green Golf Club

The backstory:

On Sunday morning, Ryan Winchester, a member at Rolling Green Golf Club, made two holes-in-one in the same round.

"The first one we saw it all drop, obviously, there was some excitement about it, the second one we kind of all lost our minds," he said. "Being able to watch both of them drop in was really incredible, the second one we were all really in shock."

"To even have one hole-in-one let alone two in the same day its something I will never forget," Winchester said.

What they're saying:

"So, yesterday morning one of our members had two hole-in-ones in the same round." said Fred Heller, head golf professional at Rolling Green. "Something I've never seen before, I've been here a long time, I've been here 17 years and never once happened before."

The numbers behind the achievement? A longshot, to say the least, according to Heller.

"The PGA and USGA, who governs golf, said it's 1 in 20 million and really only should happen 1 in every 600 years, once in every 600 years," Heller explained.

He also noted, "That's only happened 3 times on the PGA tour where someone's gotten 2 holes in 1 on the same round, so if only 3 pros could, from all time, its pretty awesome."

By the numbers:

Winchester got his first career hole-in-one three years ago, and then made his second and third on Sunday.

The club's hole-in-one insurance rewarded him with $600 in the golf shop and $1,400 at the bar, according to Heller, who said, "If you get a hole-in-one here at Rolling Green, and you're a member, we give you $300 in the pro shop and $700 at the bar to spend so he got double that, $600 in the golf shop and $1400 in the bar."

Rolling Green Golf Club will honor Winchester with a plaque marking the holes, the date and the flags. Winchester also bought lottery tickets after his round, using numbers tied to the times, dates and clubs from his historic day.