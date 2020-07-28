Good Samaritans pull driver from car before it bursts into flames in Burlington Township

Police in Burlington Township have released video showing two good Samaritans rescuing a driver from a car after a crash.

The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon near Salem Road and Sunset Road.

Police say the crash knocked the driver unconscious and the vehicle began smoking.

That's when two men, identified as Larry Scott and Domenique Golden jumped into action to pull the driver from the smoking car.

Shortly after the driver was pulled to safety the car caught fire.

Burlington Township police released the video Monday and thanked Scott and Golden for their heroism.

