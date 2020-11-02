Police: Good Samaritans stop attempted abduction in Center City

article

Philadelphia police say two Good Samaritans stopped a man armed with a knife from abducting a woman in Center City.

It happened on the 200 block of South 24th Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was walking when she was grabbed by a man with a knife and dragged towards a white SUV. Two people were able to stop the man as he attempted to pull the woman into the vehicle. The two civilians held the man until police arrived on the scene.

Police say the man was arrested and a weapon was recovered. The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a small cut to her hand.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

