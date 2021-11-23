Gopuff contractors strike for better wages and treatment

Gopuff delivery drivers went on strike across the country Tuesday demanding better wages and treatment.

The delivery service began right here in Philly eight years ago. They call their employees partners and say they are in the higher-end when it comes to average income for delivery service drivers. Adding that they are listening to the employees' concerns— still, the people out protesting feel they aren’t being heard.

"No drivers no GoPuff we deliver your stuff," they chanted from outside the Philly GoPuff Headquarters.

Ron Moody, an organizer and GoPuff driver, said in his warehouse they get $2.75 per bag delivered, not including tips and other wages.

"One of my bags was 8.4 miles away," Moody said. "20 minutes each way because of the traffic. When I got back to the warehouse my car takes about 29 cents a mile for jus the gas. If you deduct the gas from that commission of $2.75 I earned 46 cents."

Barbara Evans said she’s been a contractor for Gopuff for nearly four years.

She read the letter of demands they signed and sent to management.

"GoPuff drivers are demanding better pay," said Evans. "We need the hourly subsidy raised to a minimum $20 plus the cost of our mileage during work time at the IRS rate."

They also asked for flexible access to shifts and a guaranteed minimum of hours to all drivers and have the ability to drop scheduled shifts freely.

"We need a clear explanation of cause of termination. No termination without a specific cause and a third party appeal process."

A spokesperson for Gopuff sent FOX 29 the following statement: "Delivery partners with Gopuff earn an average of $18 to $25 per hour, which is among the highest in the industry. Nearly 70% of delivery partners choose to deliver less than 20 hours a week. For anyone looking for a guaranteed salary and schedule, Gopuff provides full and part-time employment with benefits in every market we operate."

The spokesperson for Gopuff added that they are listening to the feedback and plan on and have already made some changes. That includes a partnership with Stride Health to give drivers access to health care and other partnerships to offer discounts for fuel, phone and car maintenance.

