Gorgeous! The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg is lit up for the holiday season

article

Road trip, anyone?

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee posted photos to Facebook of the SkyBridge all lit up like a Christmas tree -- and social media users are in awe of its wonderous beauty!

"What a beautiful view. This warms my heart," wrote one commenter.

Another commenter wrote, "Look at how beautiful! I might walk across it again if we ever went while it was decorated like this."

The “Lights Over Gatlinburg Winter Lights Spectactular” began Monday at the SkyLift Park. Visitors will be treated to winter lights on top of the SkyBridge and Crockett Mountain.

“Lights Over Gatlinburg” open at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. (Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)

According to the Facebook page, the SkyBridge is the longest pedestrian suspension in North America.

Advertisement

A tunnel of vibrant lights await visitors who ride the SkyLift up the mountain. Once you reach the top, you'll walk across the SkyBridge to the breathtaking view of Christmas decor and festive twinkling lights.

The winter lights will be on through the end of January, so there is plenty of time to jump in the car and check it out!

You can find more information about the event HERE.