Gov. Cuomo responds to sexual harassment report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has responded to an independent report that claims he sexually harassed several women.

"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," he said at the start and denied any inappropriate behavior.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances," Cuomo said in the released video statement. "I'm 63 years old, I've lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am."

He added, "It has been a hard and a painful period for me and my family."

Cuomo says his lawyer has come up with a detailed response to every allegation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced earlier on Tuesday that an investigation into the governor found that he sexually harassed several current and former state employees, many of whom were young women.

The women had accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with fear and intimidation."

Cuomo had, in the past, publicly denied any wrongdoing on multiple occasions.

Last month he publicly questioned the neutrality of the lawyers hired to investigate his behavior.

Cuomo said he had "concerns as to the independence of the reviewers," hired by Attorney General James.

Separately, another team of lawyers working for the state Assembly is investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo. James' report is expected to play a critical role in the Assembly's impeachment inquiry. The committee has the power to subpoena documents and witness testimony. It could rely on work done by the attorney general’s team of investigators, or gather its own evidence.