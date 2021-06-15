Gov. Ducey: Arizona college students can't be mandated to take COVID-19 vaccine, wear masks

article

Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday issued an executive order stating that Arizona college students cannot be mandated to take the COVID-19 vaccine or wear masks in order to participate in learning.

Under Ducey's order, students also cannot be forced to submit COVID-19 vaccine documentation or be tested in order to participate in learning.

The order provides exemptions for students who are participating in medical or clinical training. It does not prevent institutions from encouraging vaccinations, providing testing, or having voluntary mask usage.

"The vaccine works, and we encourage Arizonans to take it. But it is a choice and we need to keep it that way," Ducey said in a statement on June 15. "Public education is a public right, and taxpayers are paying for it. We need to make our public universities available for students to return to learning. They have already missed out on too much learning. From K-12 to higher education, Arizona is supporting in-person learning."

On Monday, Arizona State University announced students taking in-person classes are expected to be fully vaccinated two weeks before the first day of the fall semester, and they will have to provide proof of vaccination to the ASU health portal.

Ducey called it a bad policy and said that he planned to issue an executive order to ensure that it is never enforced.

Arizona authorities on Tuesday reported 423 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

In all, Arizona has reported 887,569 cases and 17,779 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

The number of people statewide hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 509. Of those, 120 are patients in the ICU.

As for vaccinations, more than 6.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona to date. More than 3.4 million individuals, or 48% of the eligible population, have gotten at least one dose. More than 3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

