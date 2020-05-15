Gov. John Carney releases Phase 1 economic reopening guidance

Governor John Carney released guidance for Phase 1 of Delaware’s rolling reopening plan on Friday. The target date for the state's economic reopening is June 1.

“We’re all ready to get our economy going again, and to spend more time with our friends and loved ones,” said Gov. Carney. “Since Day 1 of this crisis, Delaware’s response to COVID-19 has been driven by the science. We can’t have a healthy, functioning economy again until our communities are healthy. There is good news. Delawareans have worked together, stayed home, and saved lives. Your actions have driven down cases and hospitalizations statewide. That will help us reopen Delaware’s economy safely in the coming weeks - while protecting the most vulnerable Delawareans.

As Delaware enters Phase I, people must still wear face coverings in public settings and follow social distancing guidelines. Vulnerable Delawareans should continue to shelter in place during Phase 1.

Businesses that will open during Phase 1 – including restaurant and retail establishments – generally must limit capacity to 30 percent of fire code occupancy, excluding staff. Employees who have been telecommuting should continue to do so wherever possible, and employers should close common areas where employees are likely to congregate.

Gov. Carney announced on Thursday that Delaware beaches and community pools will reopen on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. with social distancing requirements in place. Ice cream shops and trucks will reopen with restrictions on Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

Delaware health officials have reported 7,223 cases of coronavirus, with 260 virus-related deaths as of Friday afternoon.

___

