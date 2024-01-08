Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency in New Jersey ahead severe storms Tuesday

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NEW JERSEY - Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for New Jersey Monday in preparation for severe storms. 

Effective at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, New Jersey will enter a state of emergency in anticipation of severe storms causing hazardous weather conditions including heavy rain, high winds, and flash flooding. 

The executive order declares a state of emergency across all 21 counties in New Jersey. 

Resources will be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

"Beginning tomorrow morning and continuing through Wednesday morning, we are expecting one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential inland and coastal flooding," said Governor Murphy. "This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night. As always, I urge all New Jerseyans – including residents in our coastal and riverine communities – to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. 

Residents should also monitor local forecasts, warnings, and watches.