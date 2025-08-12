Street improvements in Newark's busy downtown aim to enhance safety after tragedies

Newark's Main Street in New Castle County is undergoing significant street improvements designed to slow down speeding drivers and enhance pedestrian safety.

These changes come about a year after the tragic deaths of two University of Delaware students, prompting a community-wide effort to prevent further accidents.

What we know:

The intersection of Main Street and Library Avenue is now equipped with three sets of newly installed rumble strips, intended to jolt drivers and remind them to reduce speed.

These measures are part of a broader initiative to curb pedestrian deaths and injuries in the area, following the fatalities of two students last school year.

What they're saying:

Local residents have expressed support for the improvements.

"Down around the airport they put the rumble strips on Essington Avenue to stop them from drag racing. I don't know how well it works but at least it's something," Chuck Orlando from Chester County noted.

Dis Griffin from Newark emphasized the need for courtesy on the roadways. "You see these pedestrian crosswalks, I can't tell you how often people just don't stop at them," said Griffin.

Michele Orlando highlighted the importance of attentive driving.

"For the most part, people need to up their game with their driving skills. It happens to us all the time," said Orlando. "You're driving down the road and look next to you and the person's got their phone up and doing a video conference while they're coming out their lane and into yours."

What's next:

As students prepare to return for the new school year, Main Street is expected to be bustling with pedestrians.

The newly installed signs, rumble strips, and fresh paint lines aim to ensure their safety as they navigate the busy downtown area.

These improvements are a timely effort to protect students and residents alike, as the community continues to prioritize safety on its roads.