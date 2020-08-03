Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency as Isaias approaches New Jersey

The National Weather Service on Monday placed parts of New Jersey under a tropical storm warning as Isaias makes its way northward.

The warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY AP

Isaias became a hurricane as it approaches North Carolina Monday.

There is the potential in New Jersey for winds of 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 75 mph from Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening, forecasters said. Those winds could down trees and power lines.

The storm was packing heavy rain that could cause moderate flooding in parts of the state.

Advertisement

Late Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a statewide state of emergency effective Tuesday at 5 a.m. He advised people to stay off the road unless it is necessary.

Forecasters said a storm surge could cause problems until Wednesday morning mainly along the shoreline and in low-lying areas.

Swimmers need to be cautious because Isaias was whipping up the waves and causing strong rip currents. Moderate beach erosion was expected.

RELATED: Tropical storm warnings issued for parts of tri-state area as Isaias makes its way northward | Isaias becomes hurricane as it bears down on East Coast — here’s what you need to know | Phillies-Yankees game postponed Tuesday due to Isaias

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP