Gov. Shapiro draws criticism for backing school vouchers

As the Pennsylvania Legislature nears a budget deadline by the end of the week, the controversial issue of school vouchers has emerged as a hot topic with Governor Josh Shapiro in the thick of it.

Opponents of using public money to pay for students attending private or religious schools, known as school vouchers, argue they drain money from public schools which most students attend. Democrats most often oppose vouchers, but not Governor Shapiro.

"I believe every child of God deserves a shot here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. One of the best ways to guarantee their success is to make sure every child has a quality education," Shapiro said.

If that includes vouchers focusing on students attending low-achieving public schools, Shapiro is on-board and willing to sign legislation soon. His words have been met with heated opposition, especially from union groups like the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers whose 13,000 members work in the city’s public schools.

Donna Cooper leads Children First, a non-profit advocacy group for children and youth in the Philadelphia region. She called Shapiro’s support for vouchers disappointing.

"We don’t need any more opportunity to drain money away from public schools with public schools having overcrowded classrooms, outdated textbooks, many don’t have school nurses, don’t have libraries, what in God’s name are we talking about," Cooper said.

The heated debate over vouchers emerges as the legislature is grappling to increased state funding to public schools after a state judge rules Pennsylvania shortchanges students in poorer communities.

Irene Tori represents nearly 500 teachers working in Catholic High Schools in the Philly region and is a strong supporter of vouchers.

"Our clientele is basically middle class, and this would be a big effort to help them finance a Catholic education so many want a Catholic education and can’t afford it," Tori said.

Those who support what’s being called the Lifeline Scholarships voucher plan now being floated in Harrisburg argue their plan will not pull money from public schools. Opponents like Cooper say they don’t buy it.

"I won’t take a dollar out of our public schools in order to achieve that. We have to invest more in our children not less," Gov. Shapiro said in a recent TV interview.