Gov. Shapiro's home set on fire: Pictures of damage released

The Brief Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were home when an arsonist set fire to the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg Sunday. Police have arrested and charged 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg for the incident. Images and videos of the damage done to the residence have been released.



New details have emerged after officials say Governor Josh Shapiro's home in Harrisburg was set on fire Sunday morning.

Pictures of the damage done to the governor's residence have been released.

The backstory:

On Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. crews responded to reports of a fire at the Governor’s Residence on North Front Street.

Gov. Shaprio and his family were inside the home as the fire broke out.

Related article

While fire crews extinguished the blaze, an active search of the property ensued.

The fire caused significant damage to parts of the home.

Pictures of the damage caused

Image 1 of 7 ▼ HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 13: Extensive fire damage to the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion and Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence is seen during a press conference on April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Authorities have one suspect, Cody Balmer, in custody and say that the suspect accessed the property from a fence in the back. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Officials released images of the damage done to the Governor's Residence.

Everyone inside the residence safely evacuated and no one was injured.

Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg for the arson.

Officials say Balmer hopped over the fence, broke into the residence and set the fire using a homemade device. The act occurred over several minutes.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 13: Police stand out front of the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion after a portion of the property was damaged in an arson fire overnight on April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro an Expand

Balmer evaded an active search on the property and hopped over the fence to escape the scene, officials say.

After further investigation, police located and apprehended Balmer in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon.

He will be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

What's next:

This investigation will continue with the PSP, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.