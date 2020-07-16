Gov. Tom Wolf announces $50M in grant funding for Pa. front line workers

article

Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday the availability of $50 million in grant funding to help employers provide hazard pay to front line workers in in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the fight against COVID-19, our front-line workers have put themselves at risk every day in order to continue to provide life-sustaining services to their fellow Pennsylvanians, and this funding will increase their pay in recognition of those sacrifices,” said Gov. Wolf. “These grants will help businesses retain employees, ensure that Pennsylvanians keep working and avoid disruption of critical goods and services.”

The following applicants are eligible to apply:

Businesses

Healthcare Non-profits

Public Transportation Agencies

Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)

Eligible Pennsylvania-based industries include:

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Ambulatory Health Care Services

Hospitals

Nursing and Residential Care Facilities

Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

Food Manufacturing

Food Retail Facilities

Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor’s Business Closure Order

Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings

Created through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, this reimbursement-based grant is available to employers offering hazard pay during the eligible program period and will be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Grant funds may be used for hazard pay for direct, full-time and part-time employees earning less than $20/hour, excluding fringe benefits and overtime for the 10-week period from August 16, 2020, to October 24, 2020. Applicants may apply for up to $1,200 per eligible full-time equivalent (FTE) employee. Employers may apply for a grant to provide hazard pay for up to 500 eligible full-time equivalent employees per location.

Businesses may apply for grants up to a maximum of $3 million.

Eligible applicants can apply for grants using the online DCED Electronic Single Application for Assistance located at here from July 16 to July 31.

