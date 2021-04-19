Gov. Tom Wolf receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

article

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While it is not known whether he received the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine, Wolf called the experience a "privilege".

In a tweet, he wrote "I decided to wait until ALL Pennsylvania adults were eligible to be vaccinated. I'm excited to join the more than 4.3 million PA'ians who have received at least one dose."

All Pennsylvanians became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on April 13.

The effort to vaccinate all adults by April 19 was an order by President Biden.

For information on how to get vaccinated in Pennsylvania, you can visit the official site here.

