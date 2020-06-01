Gov. Wolf extends voting by mail for 7 days for Philadelphia, 5 other counties amid unrest

article

Amid protests over George Floyd's death across Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf says he's ordering Philadelphia and five counties to count ballots in the primary election that arrive by mail for up to seven days after Tuesday's 8 p.m. deadline.

Wolf made the announcement Monday as the state prepared for a primary election like none other in its history Tuesday. The governor's office said that Wolf's order is limited to Philadelphia and Allegheny, Erie, Montgomery, Delaware and Dauphin counties.

Already, counties are struggling with an unexpected flood of mail-in ballots and the difficulty of maintaining polling places amid the pandemic.

