Gov. Wolf tours areas of Bucks County hit hardest by flooding

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf visited Bucks County on Friday to tour towns hit hardest by flooding earlier this week.

The governor surveyed the damage from the flooding in Bristol and Bensalem in the afternoon, and spoke to flood victims about the damages they're still working to overcome.

The historic flooding, estimated to be a 100-year-flood by the National Weather Service, came as more than 10 inches of rain fell over the course of just a few hours Monday afternoon.

Rising floodwater stranded drivers in Croydon, and left dozens of homes destroyed.

Wolf visited the Lafayette Garden Condominiums in Andalusia, where residents were evacuated Monday, including some by boat.

While touring, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said that anyone seeking disaster funding should report their damages to receive relief funds.

"If your home's been impacted, you've gotta let the authorities know. At any level of government, we're coordinating. Once we get the scope, geographically and dollar amount and number of homes, then we can put our package together and start this formal process," Fitzpatrick said.

The Red Cross assisted more than 50 people in the aftermath of the flooding. Anyone who needs assistance or know someone in need of aid can reach out to the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

