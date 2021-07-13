Historic flooding destroys Bensalem, Croydon homes, leaves some homeless

Homeowners in Bensalem have anywhere from a couple inches to a foot of water in their basements, while others have lost everything after Monday’s storm.

Feet of brown water surged through the Lafayette Gardens Condominium community. Many residents had no ability to get out except by walking through the water.

Connie Leon, whose condo was destroyed in the flood, got emotional when speaking about trying to get through the water, with her kids, to safety.

"By the time we walked out couldn’t move the cars, walk back in my back wall busts open and within minutes it went from 6 inches to waist deep," she said. "It was the scariest thing I’ve ever had to do."

Dozens of residents briefly returned to the condos along Bristol Pike Tuesday morning.

"The light was on it was floating, I jumped up and I turned it off and went to the electrical box and turned everything off before me and my cat were electrocuted," said Vickie Pacheco, whose condo was destroyed in the flood.

Homeowners were given time to see what they could salvage, but for many, there was not much left. Leon says that all three of her cars are gone, while Patricia Wansaw said that her supplies and car is also gone.

"I’m basically homeless now," said Vickie Pacheco.

Engineers came to evaluate the condos as crews worked to remove piles of debris, preventing any water flow underneath a nearby bridge.

"It was a disaster from the start. It just kept coming and coming. We had over nine inches of rain," said Joseph Digirolamo, mayor of Bensalem.

Streets in Croydon still had feet of water surrounding homes, some of which had at least a foot in their basement.

"We didn’t have enough time, by the time we noticed it. It was too late. It was just gushing right in," said Nick Sauler, whose basement flooded in Croydon. "I got sump pumps and stuff running, but water is just coming right back into the house."

Many residents were worried that more rain and flooding will come alongside more destruction.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr spoke with one Croydon woman who lost everything.

Anyone needing assistance, or who knows of someone needing assistance, can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.