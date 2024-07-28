Governor Josh Shapiro campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris

Governor Josh Shapiro rallied for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, Saturday.

Governor Shapiro joined the campaign to help kick off a weekend of action to mark 100 days until the general election.

The Harris campaign says it has received unanimous endorsements from all of the Commonwealth’s 159 delegates.

This comes as rumors swirl that Governor Shapiro could be named Harris’ choice for Vice President.

The Keystone State is set to be a critical battleground in the upcoming election.

"Kamala Harris has fought for freedom. She has fought for opportunity and she has delivered results. Let me tell you something – that’s a hell of a contrast with the guy she’s running against, Donald Trump," Governor Shapiro declared.

Former President Barack Obama endorsed the Vice President Friday, saying she has exactly what it takes to win the election.