Governor Murphy announces multi-million dollar investment into Camden, NJ

The leadership in Camden, New Jersey must have wanted to pinch themselves on Wednesday to make sure what they were hearing was real.

New Jersey’s two-term Governor, Phil Murphy, came to City Hall to announce that not only will Camden receive $180 million from the new state budget, but they will also receive an additional $24 million to go words capital projects.

"It is a real pleasure to be back in historic Camden today as we highlight the significant investments to the city in this year’s budget," said Governor Murphy. "Camden is a city on the rise, and these investments will go towards refurbishing stores and streets, making them more attractive and inviting with fresh paint and repaired brickwork, and new windows and signage, while also bringing in some much-needed upgrades for safety and security. I look forward to a continued partnership with Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the City Council to further invest in the bright future of the city."

Murphy was treated as a conquering hero as he called elected officials to the podium for brief remarks. Camden’s Mayor Victor Carstarphen turned to the seated Governor and said, "So thank you, Governor," as the room broke into applause.

MORE HEADLINES

SEPTA announces new rail line coming to Delaware County in August

Fed hikes interest rate by 0.75 percentage points in bid to curb inflation

WrestleMania40 in Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field to host historic WWE extravaganza

Carstarphen has plans for the gush of money. He told the local, state and county leaders that he plans to fix city roads, improve the water and sewer system and upgrade police technology.

Murphy called Camden a city on the rise. When pressed on similar pledges of support by others, including Governor Chris Christie, Murphy said, "You won't be surprised that I can’t speak for Governor Christie. A pledge is one thing. We’re talking 204 million dollars into this city alone."

Along a stretch of row homes on Atlantic Avenue, Angel Wilcox leaned on a fence while taking a long pull from a cigarette. She lives yards from an illegal dumping site behind her home in Camden. The city has pledged to use some of the new money to clean up the illegal dumping, but Wilcox says she will believe it when she sees it.

The trash behind her home is not the thing that has Wilcox seething, though. Wilcox said her 19-yer-old son Tymere was slain in a shooting last month.

"Fix some of these mothers' pain. Solve these murder cases. You start doing that, the city will be a better place.," Wilcox said after she heard of the large sum of money coming to her city.

While residents, like Wilcox are skeptical about how the money will be distributed throughout city, officials said during the meeting on Wednesday that they plan on putting it directly back into the community:

$35 million to demolish vacant structures through the Camden County Improvement Authority

$15 million for the Camden County Courthouse Regional Corrections Center Initiative

$10 million for Camden County’s work to rehabilitate Admiral Wilson Boulevard West

$10 million for Camden County’s Park and Trails Program

$5 million for the Camden Housing Fund Initiative to further the development and construction of safe and affordable places for families to call home

$5 million for citywide improvements for pedestrian safety

$2 million for Camden Works to initiate a pilot shuttle-bus program to help connect more residents with available jobs

$600,000 for social services provided to individuals experiencing homelessness by Joseph’s House of Camden







