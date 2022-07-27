SEPTA announces new rail line coming to Delaware County in August

article

SEPTA's newest Regional Rail station, bearing the name of a popular hometown convenience store, is set to open at the end of the summer.

A naming rights agreement, which was announced on Wednesday, confirmed the renaming of the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail Line to the Media/Wawa Line.

Wednesday's announcement represents a major milestone for SEPTA's multi-year project that aims to restore more than 3.5 miles of the Regional Rail service west of Elwyn, to the new Wawa Station. SEPTA trains have not served this area since 1986.

This partnership with Wawa is SEPTA's fifth major naming rights agreement since 2010 and just like previous agreements, this one will generate new sources of revenue, which SEPTA says is crucial as they recover from the pandemic.

"With this station naming rights agreement, SEPTA continues to be an industry leader in finding innovative and cost-effective ways to deliver enhanced services for our customers," said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. "We are grateful to Wawa for recognizing SEPTA’s value to the region and for lending the Wawa name to our newest station."

The new Wawa Station building is fully ADA accessible with a pedestrian underpass and restroom facilities. The building also features a 600-space parking deck with access to Route 1. SEPTA says the new station also has connections to SEPTA Bus Routes 111 and 114.

"Wawa is thrilled to partner with SEPTA to relaunch the Media/Wawa Line and provide our friends and neighbors a convenient way to travel from Wawa, Pennsylvania, to Center City Philadelphia and all stops in between," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens.

Middletown Township Council Chair Mark Kirchgasser says he is excited about the additional resources that the Wawa Station will bring to the area.

"The restoration of SEPTA service from Elwyn to the new Wawa Station will give Middletown Township a second train station for our vibrant Township and provides additional access to transportation for residents who live in, the business community who works in, and those who visit Middletown Township," said Kirchgasser.

SEPTA and Wawa will celebrate the opening of the Wawa Station with a ribbon-cutting in August. According to SEPTA, service and schedule details will be announced soon.