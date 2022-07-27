WrestleMania40 in Philadelphia: Lincoln Financial Field to host historic WWE extravaganza

3, 2, 1! Let the countdown begin - WrestleMania is coming back to Philadelphia in 2024!

The "City of Brotherly Love" is set to host WWE's WrestleMania40 at Lincoln Financial Field April 6-7, 2024.

"We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

But the wrestling extravaganza doesn't stop there! Philadelphia is getting ready for a full week of celebrations.

Wells Fargo Center will be the home for WWE's Hall of Fame Ceremony and Monday Night Raw, with even more fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

WWE will also host community outreach events, including hospital visits and Be a STAR bullying prevention rallies.

MORE HEADLINES:

"The Philadelphia Eagles are thrilled to partner with WWE as WrestleMania makes its much-anticipated return to Philadelphia in 2024," said Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski.

No details on tickets, prices or specific events were available at this time, but WWE says more information will be announced in the near future.