Grandma, her husband accused of murder as Arizona investigators detail shocking abuse case

Newly-released court documents are providing more information surrounding the death of an 11-year-old boy at an Old Town Scottsdale hotel.

The incident, according to officials, happened at an Extended Stay America hotel near Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

"When we showed up, the victim, who ended up being a juvenile, was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased," said Sgt. Kevin Quon with the Scottsdale Police Department.

"When they talk about a juvenile being murdered in my backyard, that's horrific," said Peggy Hicklim, who lives in the area.

It’s just really tragic, it’s just really hard," said Jordan Barclay who also lives in the area. "You just make friendships as you stay here, you know, so that’s why I think it hurts the most."

Suspects identified

Scottsdale Police say 51-year-old Stephanie Marie Davis and her husband, 33-year-old Thomas James Desharnais, have been arrested and were booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree homicide and two counts of child abuse.

In a statement, Scottsdale Police officials say they arrested two people, 51-year-old Stephanie Marie Davis and her husband, 33-year-old Thomas James Desharnais.

"Detectives discovered another young male child under the care of the defendants. The Department of Child Services responded and took custody of the young male child," officials said.

Davis is the grandmother of both the victim and the young male child, and the other young male child is noted to be the victim's half-brother.

"The individuals in this family are well known to SPD officers, who have contacted them on multiple occasions as the family members were panhandling in the vicinity of the Extended Stay America Hotel where they have reportedly resided since 2019," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators noted that when David arrived at the jail for processing, multiple SIM cards were found concealed on her person, and in her belongings.

"The contents of which are unknown at this time," read a portion of the documents.

Court documents provide timeline of case

In court documents, investigators provided more information surrounding the juvenile's death, as well as a timeline of the case.

Davis, investigators say, called 911 from her hotel room at around 4:42 p.m. on Jan. 30, saying that the victim was found unresponsive and not breathing in the hotel room's bathtub.

"[Davis] also repeatedly stated that the male child had been ‘hurting himself’ all day," read a portion of the documents.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Davis performing CPR on the victim. Eventually, firefighters performed CPR on the victim.

"[Scottsdale Fire Department] personnel advised [Scottsdale Police Department] officers that they had removed ‘a half liter of water’ from [the victim] via oral suction during their life saving efforts," a portion of the court documents read. Investigators also noted that crews on scene noticed a number of injuries to both the victim and his half-brother.

The victim, according to investigators, was taken to HonorHealth Osborn Trauma Center Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Davis, Desharnais provided different accounts on what happened

Davis, according to court documents, told officers at the scene that the victim struck himself in the forehead with a ‘wrench,' and also ‘cut himself’ in his private area.

"[Davis] further explained that earlier in th afternoon, the family was watching a movie on TV. [The victim] had reportedly struck himself on the head with the wrench, which [Davis] grabbed from [the victim] and she then ‘hid’ the wrench so that the child could not get it once again," read a portion of the court documents. "Sometime later, [the victim] had gone into the bathroom. [Davis] heard exclamations of, ‘ow, ow, ow’ coming from the bathroom. She went into the bathroom and found [the victim] with a laceration injury of [his private area]."

It was noted that neither Davis or Desharnais sought any manner of medical attention for the victim.

Davis, according to court documents, told detectives that later on, the victim told her that he wanted to take a bath. Davis ran a bath for him, left him there, and then returned to the main part of the hotel room, where she got herself a puzzle book, and took her medicine. Afterwards, court documents say Davis returned to the bathroom, and reportedly found the victim lying on his wide, with his face above the water line of the water-filled tub. She claims she then drained the tub, removed the victim from the tub, placed him on the ground, and performed CPS.

According to detectives, accounts by Davis differ on how long she left the bathroom for. She first told an SPD officer that she left the bathroom for 15 minutes, but later told the same officer that she left the bathroom for only 60 seconds.

Desharnais, however, provided a different account of what happened to detectives.

According to investigators, Desharnais said that as he entered the hotel room on Jan. 29, he heard Davis in the bathroom, striking the victim in the head with the metal ratchet.

"[Desharnais] estimated that [Davis] struck [the victim] at least three times in the head with the metal ratchet," read a portion of the documents. "The assault lasted approximately 10 seconds, and [the victim] was in the bathtub, naked when the assault took place."

After Davis left the bathroom, Desharnais said he gave the victim some paper towels to hold on his bleeding head wound to try and slow the bleeding.

Desharnais, according to detectives, also noticed that Davis had used a knife to cut a portion of skin off the victim's private areas. Desharnais said he believed Davis did so because the victim has a problem with witting the bed or peeing on himself, and that Davis is tired of cleaning the mess.

According to court documents, Desharnais was playing video games at around 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 30 when he heard what he initially thought was whimpering coming from an animal. He later learned that it was the victim who made the noise.

Victim's grandmother abused him, investigators allege

According to court documents, Davis was awarded full custody of the victim in 2015, and that the whereabouts of the victim's biological parents are currently unknown.

The victim's biological mother, according to investigators, is considered a suspect in a murder, while the victim's half brother's biological father is in an out-of-state prison for child molestation.

Investigators noted that there are no records of the victim and his half-brother having attended any Scottsdale Unified School District schools in recent years. Davis, according to investigators, claims she home-schools the two children during a previous investigation into allegations of disorderly conduct. No charges were filed for that matter.

Investigators say over the past two to three months, Davis became more physically and verbally abusive towards both the victim and his half-brother.

"It's believed by [Desharnais] that [Davis] dislike the children because their mother ultimately is involved in the death of [Davis'] son," court documents read. "[Desharnais] believes that [Davis] physically abuses the children as a way to retaliate against the children's mother, who was part of her son's death."

In addition, investigators allege that Davis would starve the victim, and provide him with little to no food for several days, and that Desharnais will sometimes sneak him food, just so the victim will get something to eat.

"[Desharnais] has indicated that [the victim] will go multiple days without any food, and is very undernourished and underweight," read a portion of the court documents.

Detectives also allege that Davis has struck both boys in the head with a wooden broom handle at least once, and will routine grab and pull the boys' hair as they try to run away from her.

Desharnais witnessed other acts of abuse, detectives say

In an interview with detectives, Desharnais said he has witnessed Davis striking the victim at least four different times in the head with a metal ratchet, causing numerous lacerations of varying depth.

Desharnais also told detectives that Davis would use needle nose pliers to pinch and bend the children's fingers backwards, and that this has taken place on at least two different occasions to each of the boys, causing various cuts and bruising to the fingers.

Court documents say a search warrant executed at the hotel room on Jan. 31 turned up various evidence that was consistent with statements made by Desharnais during his interview, including blood evidence, a socket wrench kitten under a mattress, a broom stick outside the bathroom, and needle nose pliers above a refrigerator.

According to police, Davis and Desharnais are accused of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. Prosecutors had argued for no bond for Davis or Desharnais because of the severity of the crime, and the fact that neither are employed or have a primary residence.

However, a judge a set a cash-only bond of $3.5 million for Davis and a $1.5 million cash-only bond for Desharnais. Should either make bail, they will be placed under electronic monitoring, and neither will be allowed to have any contact with minors.

As the shocking incidents of abuse came to light, people living in the area sounded off.

"Everyone here is hurt that these kids were right under our noses being abused like that," said Barclay.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app