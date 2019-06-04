Grieving dolphin seen pushing dead calf through Florida waters

article

** WARNING: Content may be too graphic for some viewers **

New video shows the heartbreak animals endure when they lose their offspring.

See Through Canoe tweeted a video Monday of what appeared to be a dolphin pushing her dead calf through the intracoastal waterway in Indian Shores, Florida.

"Mother #dolphin not ready to let go of her dead calf and pushing it through the intracoastal waterway," See Through Canoe wrote.

It is not known what happened to the calf, but See Through Canoe says it is possible that it may have been hit by a boat.

"Please don't assume that because #dolphins are fast that you won't hit them."